Nearly 1,500 Afghan Migrants Arrested In Iran's Sistan And Baluchestan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The deputy commander of Sistan and Baluchestan province in Iran announced on Sunday that 1,494 Afghan migrants were arrested over the past week.

Ali Reza Deliri stated that the detained migrants had entered Iran without documents and were“illegally” crossing the border.

Iranian on Sunday, quoting the police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan, reported that the province's police force prioritizes identifying and arresting“illegal foreign nationals without legal permits.”

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) also reported on Sunday that between September 1 and September 7, 50,639 Afghans fled to Iran and Pakistan from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. In the same period, over 71,000 people returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan.

The IOM report indicated that 57% of the returnees from Iran were forcibly deported, 37% returned voluntarily, and 23% came back due to economic reasons.

The Iranian Parliament is reviewing a plan to manage Afghan migrants, with thousands of“illegal” migrants set for expulsion. Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan announced that nearly two million undocumented foreigners will be deported by year's end.

Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan continue to face significant challenges, including forced deportations and restrictive migration policies. Many Afghans who fled the Taliban regime in search of safety are now finding themselves pushed back to their war-torn homeland, often under difficult conditions.

The lack of adequate legal protections and economic opportunities in both Iran and Pakistan exacerbates the plight of Afghan refugees. As deportations increase, the international community must address the humanitarian needs of these vulnerable populations and advocate for more sustainable solutions.

