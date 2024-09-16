School Bell Rings First Time In Shusha After 33 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

For the first time in over three decades, the sound of the school bell echoed through the streets of Shusha on September 16, marking a momentous return for education in the historic city, Azernews reports via AZERTAG.

Families who recently resettled in Shusha saw their children begin the academic year at the newly reconstructed Shusha City Secondary School No. 1.

The modernized facility, with a capacity of 960 students, spans five blocks and three floors, 40 classrooms that can accommodate 24 students each. This new learning environment represents a significant step forward for the city's youth.

In this inaugural academic year, 113 students enrolled, guided by a team of 18 experienced teachers. To ensure the safety and comfort of the students, special transportation has been arranged to take them from their homes to the school.