School Bell Rings First Time In Shusha After 33 Years
Date
9/16/2024 3:10:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
For the first time in over three decades, the sound of the
school bell echoed through the streets of Shusha on September 16,
marking a momentous return for education in the historic city,
Azernews reports via AZERTAG.
Families who recently resettled in Shusha saw their children
begin the academic year at the newly reconstructed Shusha City
Secondary School No. 1.
The modernized facility, with a capacity of 960 students, spans
five blocks and three floors, housing 40 classrooms that can
accommodate 24 students each. This new learning environment
represents a significant step forward for the city's youth.
In this inaugural academic year, 113 students enrolled, guided
by a team of 18 experienced teachers. To ensure the safety and
comfort of the students, special transportation has been arranged
to take them from their homes to the school.
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108676898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.