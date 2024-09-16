Kuwait PM Congratulates Mexico On Nat'l Day
Date
9/16/2024 3:04:50 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable to President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (pick up previous)
