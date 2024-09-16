Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mexico On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable to President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president all wellness and Papua New Guinea and its people further progress and prosperity. (pick up previous)
