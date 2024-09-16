Education Ministry Holds Workshop On School Programs And Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the theme“Programs and Activities for Quality School Life,” the of Education and Higher Education organised a remote using the TEAMS application on school programs and activities across different educational stages.

The workshop targeted school principals, academic deputies, administrators, and school activity supervisors across various educational levels. Its goal was to familiarise them with the mechanisms for implementing student programs and activities in public and to provide support in a suitable educational environment.

Head of the Programs and Activities Department Aisha Thamer Al Kaabi, Activities Specialist Reem Rashid Al Naimi, and Programs and Activities Specialist in the Programs and Activities Department of the School and Student Affairs Administration of the Education Sector Khaled Abdulhakim Al Saadi, presented the workshop.

During the workshop, the presenters reviewed the key tasks performed by the ministry in organising and planning programs and activities and the methods for achieving balance between various educational activities. They also discussed the regulations and rules that must be followed to ensure smooth operations, the use of online services via the ministry's website, and how to access the electronic system.

The workshop included explanations on selecting the required number of activities for the semester, the specialist's tasks, additional requests, value-based activities, and the institutions and state entities contributing to the programs.

They also covered the department's models and policies, representing a significant advancement in managing tasks within the school environment.

Government school programs and activities provide teachers, supervisors, and staff with opportunities to discover students' literary, scientific, and artistic talents.

These programs help develop students' skills, address behavioral and psychological issues, strengthen their personalities, and foster student cooperation.

The organization of this workshop reflects the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's commitment to providing activities that students enjoy participating in, which help improve their academic performance and instill good values in them.