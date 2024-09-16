QCS Raises Awareness On Childhood Cancer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has announced the launch of its 'Let's Draw a Smile' campaign this September, in conjunction with the global Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of cancer in children and emphasise the need for preventive measures to protect them from this disease.

This year's campaign features an innovative initiative to support children with cancer by selling cup holders adorned with drawings created by the children during their treatment. These drawings reflect their hopes and dreams and demonstrate their bravery in facing the illness.

The cup holders are sold at a symbolic price of 5 Qatari Riyals, with all proceeds going to support the Qatar Cancer Society's programs, which provide treatment, care, and psychological support to children with cancer and their families.

The campaign also includes a variety of entertainment activities and awareness workshops targeting for community as well as children living with cancer and their families, to support them psychologically and emotionally during their treatment journey.

Among the highlights is the“Our Children are Gold” workshop.

The workshop focuses on the importance of physical activity during and after treatment for children with cancer and includes gift distribution and various entertainment segments.

