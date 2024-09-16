HMC's Itqan Celebrates Healthcare Simulation Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center (Itqan) is this week joining organisations around the world to celebrate Healthcare Simulation Week from September 15 to 19.

Held annually, Healthcare Simulation Week is a global initiative that showcases the vital role of simulation in improving patient safety, enhancing clinical skills, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration among healthcare professionals.

“Simulation is the bridge between theory and practice, where knowledge is transformed into skill and skill into excellence. This week offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to share their goals, collaborate, and drive the healthcare simulation field forward,” said Acting Executive Director of Itqan, Dr. Abdulla Yousuf.

“As we celebrate Healthcare Simulation Week 2024, we are organising a series of activities under the theme 'Launchpad to Legacy: What's Your Next?' highlighting the transformative power of simulation in healthcare education and its crucial role in shaping the future of medicine,” added. Dr. Yousuf.

As part of its Healthcare Simulation Week activities, Itqan is hosting a one-day booth at Qatar University, connecting with students and faculty to highlight the vital role of simulation in healthcare education. Additionally, Itqan is participating in Qatar National Patient Safety Week further promoting the initiatives and advancements at Itqan.

“At Itqan, we provide hands-on simulation workshops that replicate real-life medical scenarios, allowing participants to experience clinical practice in a supportive and controlled environment. This immersive approach not only equips healthcare providers with the skills they need to excel but also inspires the next generation of medical professionals to pursue careers in this field. We invite all stakeholders, from policymakers to educators, to join us in advancing the field of healthcare simulation, improving patient outcomes, and ensuring that Qatar remains at the forefront of medical innovation,” said Dr. Yousuf. Over the past two years, Itqan has hosted more than 5,000 students from approximately 70 schools, significantly increasing interest in healthcare professions through its partnership with the Health Profession Awareness Program (HPAP).