(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Syensqo announces voluntary delisting from Euronext Paris Brussels, Belgium – September 16, 2024 08:30 CEST SYENSQO announces today that, as part of a strategy to simplify its listing structure, and following a review of the direct and indirect cost and administrative requirements related to its listing on Euronext Paris while maintaining a similar listing on Euronext Brussels, it has decided to apply for the delisting of its shares (ISIN Code BE0974464977) from Euronext Paris (the“Delisting”). The Delisting has been approved by the Listing Board of Euronext Paris S.A. The Syensqo Shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on 30 September (the“Delisting Date”). The contemplated timetable of the Delisting can be summarized as follows:

Event Date Last day of trading of Syensqo Shares on Euronext Paris 27 September 2024 Delisting of Syensqo Shares on Euronext Paris 30 September 2024

The Delisting procedure will allow the Syensqo shares listed on Euronext Paris to continue to be traded on Euronext Brussels as of the Delisting Date.

Shareholders may request any additional information from their custodian and usual financial intermediary, who has received the details of the Delisting.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations Resources



Earnings materials



Strategy



Share information



Credit information



Separation documents



Webcasts, podcasts and presentations



2023 Annual Integrated Report

Subscribe to our distribution list



Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Bisser Alexandrov

+33 607 635 280

...

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07

...







Attachment

20240916_Euronext delisting_EN