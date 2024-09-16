(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia Plc

16 September 2024 at 9.15 a.m.

SEB initiates coverage of Aktia and publishes initiation analysis

Aktia has entered into an agreement with SEB regarding equity research on Aktia, and today SEB has published its initiation analysis. This means that the number of analyst firms covering Aktia now increases to three. Aktia endeavours to meet investors' need for professional equity research, and therefore it has been an objective to increase the number of analysts covering Aktia. This also contributes to increasing awareness of Aktia among investors, both in Finland and abroad.

'It is important for us to ensure that investors have sufficient information to form an assessment of Aktia as an investment. I am convinced that SEB's recognised and appreciated analytical work will help to further improve investors' understanding of our business and prospects,' says Oscar Taimitarha, Aktia's Director of Investor Relations.

SEB's team of analysts covering Aktia consists of Andreas Håkansson , Jacob Hesslevik and Jaakko Tyrväinen . Aktia is already covered by OP and Inderes.

The Initiation Analysis can be downloaded here: .

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations

