(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 16th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 13th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,659 Lowest price per share (pence): 664.00 Highest price per share (pence): 672.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 666.8714

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 666.8714 13,659 664.00 672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 13 September 2024 12:25:07 163 667.00 XLON 00298572835TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:25:07 12 667.00 XLON 00298572836TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:25:07 15 667.00 XLON 00298572837TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:25:07 1 667.00 XLON 00298572838TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:25:07 2 667.00 XLON 00298572839TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:25:08 200 667.00 XLON 00298572840TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:26:08 1 668.00 XLON 00298572861TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:26:08 112 668.00 XLON 00298572862TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:26:08 8 668.00 XLON 00298572863TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:26:08 11 668.00 XLON 00298572864TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:26:10 19 670.00 XLON 00298572866TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:26:11 87 672.00 XLON 00298572867TRLO1 13 September 2024 12:29:54 12 670.00 XLON 00298572932TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:14:02 231 670.00 XLON 00298573748TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:14:02 600 670.00 XLON 00298573749TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:14:02 47 669.00 XLON 00298573750TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:14:02 5 669.00 XLON 00298573751TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:14:02 7 669.00 XLON 00298573752TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:29:33 90 669.00 XLON 00298574165TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:29:33 17 669.00 XLON 00298574166TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:29:33 1 669.00 XLON 00298574167TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:39:51 33 669.00 XLON 00298574485TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:39:51 31 669.00 XLON 00298574486TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:39:51 3 669.00 XLON 00298574487TRLO1 13 September 2024 13:39:51 3 669.00 XLON 00298574488TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:00:44 13 669.00 XLON 00298575312TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:26:39 13 669.00 XLON 00298576086TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:26:39 1 669.00 XLON 00298576087TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:45:06 198 670.00 XLON 00298577175TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:50:00 31 669.00 XLON 00298577441TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:50:00 90 669.00 XLON 00298577442TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:50:00 225 669.00 XLON 00298577443TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:50:00 280 669.00 XLON 00298577444TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:55:36 379 668.00 XLON 00298577973TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:55:36 126 668.00 XLON 00298577974TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:55:36 466 667.00 XLON 00298577975TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:55:36 375 667.00 XLON 00298577976TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:55:36 184 667.00 XLON 00298577977TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:01 500 666.00 XLON 00298578034TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:01 303 665.00 XLON 00298578035TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:01 83 665.00 XLON 00298578036TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:01 320 666.00 XLON 00298578037TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:01 544 666.00 XLON 00298578038TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:02 82 666.00 XLON 00298578039TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:03 306 666.00 XLON 00298578040TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:03 79 666.00 XLON 00298578041TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:57:28 64 665.00 XLON 00298578059TRLO1 13 September 2024 14:59:53 2,144 664.00 XLON 00298578220TRLO1 13 September 2024 15:07:26 201 665.00 XLON 00298578633TRLO1 13 September 2024 15:07:26 161 665.00 XLON 00298578634TRLO1 13 September 2024 15:07:26 4 665.00 XLON 00298578635TRLO1 13 September 2024 15:44:43 890 665.00 XLON 00298581219TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:16:03 18 668.00 XLON 00298582945TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:16:03 31 668.00 XLON 00298582946TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:16:03 581 668.00 XLON 00298582947TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:16:03 352 668.00 XLON 00298582948TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:22:44 698 668.00 XLON 00298583491TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:22:44 600 668.00 XLON 00298583492TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:22:44 480 668.00 XLON 00298583493TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:22:48 429 668.00 XLON 00298583494TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:22:48 155 668.00 XLON 00298583495TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:27:04 231 668.00 XLON 00298583799TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:27:20 128 668.00 XLON 00298583819TRLO1 13 September 2024 16:27:20 183 668.00 XLON 00298583820TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970