City Boss Guardiola Gives Fitness Update On Foden And Savinho

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Sep 16 (IANS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given a update on Phil Foden, saying the England star is closing on a Manchester City return after missing the last three games with illness.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has been absent for the past three weeks due to illness, missed City's clashes with Ipswich, West Ham, and Brentford. Foden had originally been named in England's squad for their games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, before he was forced to withdraw, alongside Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins.

"He didn't train too many sessions. Step by step. I am delighted he is back. We need him desperately and it's important for us that he is back. He has trained this week. The game was tight, and I decided to use other options," Guardiola was quoted by Man City website.

Speaking on Brazilian winger Savinho, who was forced to come off in the closing stages of the 2-1 win over Brentford with what initially looked like a muscle problem, Gurdiola said, "It looks like cramp. I didn't speak to the doctor; we will see."

The City boss further said he was delighted with Rodrigo's second-half return against Brentford.

Rodrigo had an exhausting last season for club and country and was given an extended break before returning to training and now appears to be rested and ready to go again.

"He came on and played really well. He has been injured, played a few minutes for the national team and today played his first 45 for us. He said he felt good. Rodri is so important for us. Kova has been amazing, and Rodri cannot play all the minutes, so we rotate. We need that. It was important that Gundo had extra minute and Kyle had his first minutes, John (Stones), too," he concluded.