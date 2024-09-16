Derby Barracks/ DUI #3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/14/2024 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Road

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Derrick Whitehill

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/14/2024 at approximately 2145, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on Stevens Road in Barton. During the investigation Whitehill showed signs of impairment. Whitehill was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Newport PD for processing. Whitehill was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/24 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.