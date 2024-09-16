RDK Adopted By Vodafone As Centralized Software Platform For Home Broadband Devices Across Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Vodafone Group to extend use of RDK-B as of choice to standardize home broadband device software across its European footprint

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the annual RDK Global Summit , RDK Management

announced that Vodafone has adopted RDK-B as its central software for managing home broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) and launching new customer-focussed services faster and more cost-effectively.

As one of Europe's largest fixed broadband providers, serving many millions of broadband customers , Vodafone will extend its use of RDK-B open-source software throughout Europe in a phased rollout, starting in spring 2025. By using RDK-B open-source software across its markets, Vodafone will be able to introduce new services and applications such as lower latency in multiple countries at the same time.

RDK is an open-source software solution deployed on more than 100 million devices that standardizes core functions used in broadband and video devices. For broadband specifically, RDK-B provides core functionalities including device management, telemetry, Wi-Fi services, Ethernet access, IPv6 transitioning and more that work across all major network access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, DSL, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). By packaging and open sourcing these functions in a single standard software stack, service providers can develop, deploy, and manage a consistent set of broadband services across SoCs and OEMs for use across their networks and geographic footprints.



Oscar Gallego, Global Head of Home & Security Products at Vodafone Group, said: "At Vodafone, we are committed to delivering a superior experience to our customers. RDK-B will allow us to launch new services faster in multiple markets, as well as to effectively manage and improve device performance and analytics in a consistent and cost-effective way. Also, through our continued collaboration with the wider RDK community, we can drive the adoption of open standards leading to greater innovation and the creation of new home broadband applications and services for customers."

"We're very proud that Vodafone has chosen to standardize on RDK-B as its central broadband software stack," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company renowned for its scale and quality, and its extended use of RDK is a testament to the proven value of our community's efforts. Vodafone has been an instrumental member of the RDK community for many years, and we look forward to its continued participation and contributions."



Additional information about RDK is available at . More information about Vodafone .

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open-source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open-source software solution that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. Deployed on more than 100 million devices, RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 600 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: .



About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as a discontinued operation under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 45 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 79 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040. For more information, please visit , follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at .

