IDB Invest – Bank Of The Province Of Córdoba To Promote Impact Investments In Argentina

USA / ARGENTINA – IDB Invest and the of the Province of Córdoba (BPC) have formalized a memorandum of understanding establishing a non-exclusive cooperation framework between the two institutions to foster sustainable economic development and technical collaboration in Argentina. This agreement aims to identify opportunities and projects with positive environmental and social impacts and explore areas of collaboration related to climate change, gender, diversity and inclusion, and digitalization.

The memorandum seeks to collaboratively identify large-scale private sector projects within the province of Córdoba, focusing on sustainable and inclusive economic development. It will also identify financial inclusion projects for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), environmentally friendly initiatives, and projects promoting foreign trade. The possibility of financing these projects through credit lines potentially provided by IDB Invest will be considered.

The parties agreed to explore various areas of cooperation, including large-scale projects focused on infrastructure, agribusiness, and export companies; financing mechanisms; programs focused on SMEs, green projects, and women-led SMEs; and technical collaboration areas related to climate change, gender diversity and inclusion, and digitalization.

Furthermore, information will be exchanged, and consultations will be held to identify new areas of cooperation under this memorandum. An action plan will also be agreed upon, outlining the scope of activities, objectives, evaluation mechanisms, and any other necessary information to implement the agreement effectively.

