United States Beats Europe To Win First Solheim Cup Since 2017

Gainesville, US: Second-ranked Lilia Vu captured the deciding half-point and the United States defeated Europe 15.5-12.5 on Sunday to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017.

The 26-year-old American was two down to Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela with two holes remaining but birdied to win 17 then dropped her approach inches from the hole at 18 and tapped in for birdie to win the hole and finished tied.

That gave the Americans 14.5 points to clinch an overall victory at Robert Trent Jones Club after two losses and a draw against Europe in the past three showdowns.

"This is a dream of mine and so happy that I was able to do that," said Vu, a daughter of Vietnamese immigrants. "It meant the world."

The Americans, who lead the all-time rivalry 11-7 with one draw, began Sunday's 12 concluding singles matches with a 10-6 advantage, needing only four wins and a draw to reclaim the Cup.

Despite three early US wins, it became a fight into the late matches.

"This is so cool. So stressful to watch. But just so proud of the players," US captain Stacy Lewis said. "It really could have gone either way.

"Just proud of the team and Lilia's finish there was unbelievable. That's what you expect from one of the best players in the world."

Europe failed to match the greatest last-day Solheim comeback, needing to capture eight singles matches on US soil for the first time, and missed the chance to take the trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

"We gave them a run for their money," Europe captain Suzann Pettersen said.

"There were possibilities out there and several times we thought we could get it done. It came down to a couple of matches. Happy for Stacy on home turf but we'll come back very hungry."

World number one Nelly Korda, a six-time LPGA winner this year, was on her first Solheim Cup winner.

"It has been a dream come true," Korda said. "It has been such an amazing week. We all bonded really well."

The US women stretched their lead to 13-8 early but Europe made an intense last stand.

American Andrea Lee tied Germany's Esther Henseleit by making a clutch five-foot par putt at 18 to add a half-point for each side.

Lee pulled level on a 20-foot birdie putt to win the 16th. Paris Olympic runner-up Henseleit answered with a 12-foot par putt at 17 to stay level.

Then France's Celine Boutier kept European hopes alive by sinking a six-foot birdie putt at 18 to edge Lexi Thompson 1-up.

Boutier, 3-down with seven holes to play, birdied 12 and 13 and squared the match with a 10-foot birdie putt at 15 before her clutch finish.

"It feels amazing," Boutier said. "It was a great match. She played awesome. Very needed point."

Ireland's Leona Maguire next dispatched Ally Ewing 4&3 as the pressure built.

Sweden's Maja Stark sank a tension-packed 10-foot par putt at 18 to tie Lauren Coughlin to deny a US victory, a half-point putting the Americans on the brink at 14-11.

"It was huge," she said. "Having the putt to not lose Solheim, it's so much pressure."

That set the stage for Vu's heroics, with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and American Jennifer Kupcho adding wins after the trophy was decided.

Big US wins early

England's 12th-ranked Charley Hull never trailed in routing top-ranked Korda 6&4 in the first match.

"I played my heart out," Hull said. "It was a pretty cool moment."

American Megan Khang never lost a hole in crushing Dane Emily Pedersen 6&5 to finish 3-0.

"This week definitely brought out a lot of confidence in putting," Khang said. "Seeing those putts drop when it matters under that immense pressure, that's huge."

Ninth-ranked Rose Zhang improved to 4-0 with a 6&4 victory over Spain's Carlota Ciganda. Zhang went 4-0 and won 15 back-nine holes this week while losing only one.

"It was so incredible," Zhang said. "The Solheim Cup reignited my passion for the game."

England's Georgia Hall led after every hole in beating Alison Lee 4&3 while Allisen Corpuz never trailed in beating Anna Nordqvist 4&3.