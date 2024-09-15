Travelingwiki To Be At Multiple Events In Silicon Valley Before First Ever Neurodiversity Affinity Workshop (Neurips 24)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TravelingWiki Foundation engaging recently with thirty US Senators, multiple Governors, the White House, and approximately ten ambassadors. Photo includes recent engagement with House & Senate.

Before TravelingWiki Hosts First Ever NeurIPS Neurodiversity Affinity Workshop, TravelingWiki Foundation to Engage Extensively This Week For Autism Awareness

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces it will be attending a series of events as companies globally gather in the Bay Area this week after TravelingWiki Foundation held a first of its kind jobs session on September 7, 2024 at LIFT Academy's Myrtle Beach, SC location to support job training for the Autism Community.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate ( ).

In advance of TravelingWiki Foundation holding the first ever NeurIPS Neurodiversity Affinity Workshop (see ), TravelingWiki Foundation will be part of multiple engagements in the Bay Area this week. The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter , notes,“The engagement extends on our work in Iowa and other states to find industries with labor shortages and prepare the Autism community for those careers. This work also extends on engagement with companies worldwide to expand opportunities for the Autism community, in travel and beyond.”

More information about the Silicon Valley engagement this week is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website:

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn:

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 641-728-8476

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.