Chief Executive Officer And Board Chair Yesim Pinar Kitapci Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Yesim Pinar Kitapci of Istanbul, Türkiye.Pinar is the Chairperson of Sigola, an insurance solution provider based in Istanbul. She is the CEO and a member of the board of directors for Koç Finansman A.Ş., a financial services company focused on consumer and SME lending, where she chairs the Credit Risk Committee and serves on the Corporate Governance Committee. In her prior executive roles, Pinar served as the general manager and a member of the board for Koç Fiat Kredi Finansman A.Ş and deputy general manager for Koc Finansman A.S. Pinar served as a founding board member of the Turkish Association for Financial Institutions for many years. She serves as a founding board member for the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Society, a member of the board of directors for Junior Achievement Türkiye and the Foundation for Family Health and Planning, and is a former member of the audit committee at Women on Boards Türkiye. She has been ranked in the Top 50 Women Leaders in Türkiye for ten years in a row. Pinar earned her Bachelor's in Business Management from Boğaziçi University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.“Pinar brings a stellar career of board and executive service to our program,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "Not only will her impact continue to grow in the for-profit sector, but her clear dedication to volunteer leadership will bring even broader benefit wherever she serves. We are proud to count her among our credential holders."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“In our roles as CEOs and directors, we frequently encounter corporate risks, empower or are empowered to take risks, and manage the aspects of the business that are affected by various risks,” said Ms. Kitapci.“This program successfully provides theoretical and practical guidance to recognise better, evaluate, and manage risk in all dimensions. It is done with renowned subject matter experts and very relevant use cases. Highly recommended if you strive to better contribute to boards as a director equipped with a very valuable risk knowledge and a ready-to-be-used tool set,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

