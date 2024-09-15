Air Canada – ALPA Reach Tentative Agreement On A New Four-Year Contract

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTREAL, Canada – Air Canada, on Sunday, said it has reached a tentative, four-year collective agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

The new agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada's pilot group, while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline. Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month, and approval by the Air Canada board of directors.

Customers who used the airline's labour disruption goodwill policy to change their flights originally scheduled from between September 15 and 23, 2024, to another date before November 30, 2024, can change their booking back to their original flight in the same cabin at no cost, providing there is space available.





