Former US President Safe After Gunshots Near His Florida Golf Club
9/15/2024 7:17:34 PM
The Secret Service fired shots at a suspect who was seen with a
weapon near former President Donald Trump's golf course near West
Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Azernews reports that a senior law
enforcement official told ABC News.
A spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign says the former
president is "safe." Law enforcement sources told ABC News a
suspect is in custody.
A Secret Service source told ABC News a suspect was spotted on
the periphery of the golf course with a high powered rifle. Secret
Service agents fired and the source dropped the gun and fled.
The source said the suspect got into a vehicle and witnesses
reported the license plate number which was tracked by authorities.
Plate number spotted by witnesses and tracked by local authorities.
Person was stopped and taken into custody.
