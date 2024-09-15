عربي


Former US President Safe After Gunshots Near His Florida Golf Club

9/15/2024 7:17:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Secret Service fired shots at a suspect who was seen with a weapon near former President Donald Trump's golf course near West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Azernews reports that a senior law enforcement official told ABC News.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign says the former president is "safe." Law enforcement sources told ABC News a suspect is in custody.

A Secret Service source told ABC News a suspect was spotted on the periphery of the golf course with a high powered rifle. Secret Service agents fired and the source dropped the gun and fled.

The source said the suspect got into a vehicle and witnesses reported the license plate number which was tracked by authorities. Plate number spotted by witnesses and tracked by local authorities. Person was stopped and taken into custody.

AzerNews

