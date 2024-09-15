Armenian PM To Meet His Georgian Counterpart
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will embark on a visit
to Georgia on 16 September.
Azernews reports that this was informed via
Russia's Sputnik.
Pashinyan will meet with his Georgian counterpart Irakli
Kobakhidze in Tbilisi during the visit.
The meeting will be held in bilateral and expanded formats,
followed by statements for the media.
