Armenian PM To Meet His Georgian Counterpart

9/15/2024 7:17:33 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will embark on a visit to Georgia on 16 September.

Azernews reports that this was informed via Russia's Sputnik.

Pashinyan will meet with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi during the visit.

The meeting will be held in bilateral and expanded formats, followed by statements for the media.

AzerNews

