(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising --

Bronstein,

Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dyne" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DYN ). Investors who purchased Dyne securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/DYN .

Investigation Details

On September 3, 2024, Dyne issued a press release "announc[ing] new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts." However, in a separate press release on that same day, Dyne announced that the Company's chief medical officer, chief operating officer, and chief business officer were "step[ping] down from their roles". On this news, Dyne's stock price fell $14.15 per share, or 30.7%, to close at $31.94 per share on September 3, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Dyne securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/DYN . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED