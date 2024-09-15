Broadridge's Securities-Based Lending Capabilities And Wealth Lending Network Now Integrated With Morningstar Advisor Workstation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collaboration enables independent advisors to deliver holistic advisory services across the full with integrated SBL capabilities to see the borrowing power for portfolios.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fintech leader Broadridge Solutions , (NYSE:BR ) announces the securities-based lending (SBL) tools in its Wealth Lending (WLN) marketplace are now integrated in Morningstar Advisor Workstation. Extending beyond Workstation's core research, planning, and portfolio analysis capabilities, independent advisors now have seamless access to lending solutions that help them support broader client financial goals.

The integration offers financial advisors the ability to determine their clients' SBL borrowing potential and connect with WLN partner banks to support their clients' lending needs. Advisor Workstation's U.S. footprint of more than 150,000 advisors will now be offered the opportunity to seamlessly connect to SBL services from Broadridge through their single sign on, as well as to access Broadridge's advanced predictive prospecting, sales and educational capabilities via the Wealth Lending Network platform.

"Today's advisors recognize the importance of offering expanded services to add value for their clients. As highlighted in Morningstar's 2024 Voice of the Advisor Survey, advisors who offered a broader range of services were more confident in their ability to support their client with meaningful financial plans" said Vimal Vel, chief product officer for Enterprise Solutions at Morningstar. "Our collaboration with Broadridge equips advisors with a tool for advanced lending options, enabling them to provide a more comprehensive suite of services and elevate the industry standard for the value advisors offer clients."

"Our mission at Broadridge is to provide trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow," said Mike Alexander, President of Broadridge Wealth Management. "This collaboration helps advisors respond to the growing demand for flexible, simplified, and integrated financial solutions, including borrowing against their securities portfolio, allowing them to better align with their clients' evolving goals, and provide expanded service offerings that strengthen their client relationships."

The WLN enables wealth managers of all sizes to offer SBL services to their clients using Broadridge's end-to-end, fully digitized SBL technology platform.

It extends current lending models, enabling financial institutions to offer SBL to clients on a turnkey basis. Serving RIAs, independent broker-dealers, non-bank affiliated broker dealers, and wealth management firms, the WLN will allow advisors using the Morningstar Advisor Workstation to retain AUM when client liquidity needs arise, reduce competitive risk from wire houses and banks, and offer holistic advice to their clients.

Clients of financial advisors using WLN and Morningstar Advisor Workstation are expected to directly benefit from having an alternative to liquidating investment portfolios. This can help them to preserve their investment strategy, avoid triggering potential capital gains taxes associated with selling investments, and enjoy the convenience of a single provider for both assets and liabilities. They also gain the flexibility of an evergreen credit facility for ongoing financial needs.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit .

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and solutions that serve a wide range of market participants, including individual and institutional investors in public and private capital markets, financial advisors and wealth managers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and issuers of fixed-income securities. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $316 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2024. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit

. Follow Morningstar on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MorningstarInc.

Media Contacts:

Broadridge:

Matthew Luongo

Prosek Partners

+1 646-818-9279

[email protected]

Morningstar:

Michael Claussen

+1 312 696-6037

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED