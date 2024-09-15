Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian To Attend BRICS Summit In Kazan
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the
BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, Azernews
reports.
Kazim Jalali, the Iranian ambassador in Russia, confirmed this
information during the BRICS media Summit.
He added that "the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,
Mr. Pezeshkian, will attend the summit in Kazan." This statement
follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry
Peskov's comments that they were awaiting diplomatic confirmation
of the Iranian leader's attendance at the summit.
