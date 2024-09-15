عربي


Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian To Attend BRICS Summit In Kazan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian To Attend BRICS Summit In Kazan


9/15/2024 3:13:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, Azernews reports.

Kazim Jalali, the Iranian ambassador in Russia, confirmed this information during the BRICS media Summit.

He added that "the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Pezeshkian, will attend the summit in Kazan." This statement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov's comments that they were awaiting diplomatic confirmation of the Iranian leader's attendance at the summit.

