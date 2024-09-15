Azerbaijan Represented At CIS Cultural Cooperation Council Meeting
On September 14, Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting of
the Cultural Cooperation Council of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) held as part of the St. Petersburg International
Cultural Forum, Azernews reports.
Cultural ministers and representatives from Russia, Uzbekistan,
Belarus, and other CIS countries, included a presentation by Oleg
Amirbekov, advisor to the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan
attended the meeting . He highlighted the new phase of cultural
integration among CIS member states.
Amirbekov commended the decision to designate Lachin as the
"Cultural Capital of the CIS" for 2025, emphasizing the
significance of the III CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan that
year. He noted that the event would offer unique opportunities to
demonstrate the synergy between sports and arts and foster new
aspects of intercultural dialogue.
He also discussed the impact of mutual cultural days held in CIS
member countries on cultural integration and provided details about
the "Creative Week" festival in Baku, which serves as a platform
for exchanging ideas and experiences in the fields of culture and
creative industries.
