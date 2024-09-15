Ukraine May Suspend Payments To Some Idps - MP Gives Details

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Internally displaced persons whose income exceeds UAH 9,444 per month may not be able to continue receiving payments.

Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk said this on the air of Kyiv24 TV channel, Ukrinform reports.

According to the deputy, IDPs will not be deprived of their funds en masse. It is only about those whose total income exceeds UAH 9,444 per month. The new rule will apply to those people who will apply for the extension of payments.

Also, payments will be suspended in cases where a person has not provided information about a change of employment or place of residence, or about a change in income or the number of family members.

At the same time, Tsymbalyuk noted that Ukraine plans to increase funds for reimbursement of rent for those IDPs who currently live in centralized dormitories, hotels, etc.

As reported, starting September 1, Ukraine will extend payments for internally displaced persons who have been receiving them for six months. The Ministry of Social Policy noted that the criteria for eligibility have not changed.

Photo: NBU