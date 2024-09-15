Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Kharkiv Rises To 41
Date
9/15/2024 3:12:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of those injured following a Russian strike has increased to 41.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The number of those injured has increased to 41,” Syniehubov said.
Read also: Zelensky
shows consequences of Russia's strike on apartment block in Kharki
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, four children are among the injured, with the youngest being just one year old.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military dropped at least six guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and the region.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov
MENAFN15092024000193011044ID1108676021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.