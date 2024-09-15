عربي


Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Kharkiv Rises To 41

9/15/2024 3:12:48 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of those injured following a Russian strike has increased to 41.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The number of those injured has increased to 41,” Syniehubov said.

Read also: Zelensky shows consequences of Russia's strike on apartment block in Kharki

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, four children are among the injured, with the youngest being just one year old.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military dropped at least six guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and the region.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

UkrinForm

