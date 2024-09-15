Russian Troops Used 128 Guided Aerial Bombs In Just One Day Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have used 128 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine over the past day alone. The rescue operation at the site of the strike in Kharkiv is still ongoing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Rescue operations are still underway in Kharkiv. A Russian aerial bomb hit a house. An ordinary multi-storey residential building. There was a fire, ceilings collapsed,” he said.

Zelensky noted that in total, four aerial bombs were used in this strike on the Kharkiv region alone: one targeted Kharkiv, the house, and the other three targeted villages in the Kharkiv region.

Today, Russian forces also hit the Sumy and Donetsk regions with such bombs. In total, there are no fewer than a hundred airstrikes of this kind every day, he said.

Injury toll from Russian strike onrises to 41

“Just in the past 24 hours, 128 guided aerial bombs were used. The only way to counter this terror is with a systemic solution, and that solution is long-range capabilities – enabling us to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases. This is an obvious, sensible decision. We have already explained to all our partners why Ukraine truly needs sufficient long-range capabilities,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, every such Russian strike, every instance of Russian terror, like today's attacks on Kharkiv, on the Sumy and Donetsk regions, proves that long-range capabilities are necessary and the range must be sufficient.

“We are expecting corresponding decisions, especially from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy – everyone whose resolve can help save lives,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday afternoon, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv, hitting an apartment block. As many as 41 people, including four children, were injured.

Photo: President's Office