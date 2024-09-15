India Aids Vietnam, Lao, Myanmar In Wake Of Typhoon Yagi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Indian on Sunday announced that it has launched operations for extending emergency humanitarian assistance in wake of the floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam, Lao and Myanmar.

A statement from the Indian of External Affairs said the government launched Operation Sadbhav to provide humanitarian assistance to countries affected by Typhoon Yagi.

"India has extended assistance to the government of Vietnam to provide relief to the affected communities in northern Vietnam impacted by the natural disaster," the statement said. As part of the humanitarian assistance, India dispatched 35 tonnes of materials, including water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, among others; airlifted to Vietnam today by a special aircraft.

It also dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian relief supply to the government of Lao PDR. "The supply in the form of hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets and repellents, sleeping bags, generator sets, water purifiers, water purification tablets and disinfectants and other material has been airlifted today on-board a special aircraft from India," the statement noted.

The floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi caused widespread damage to property and agricultural land, affecting around 40,000 people in northern Laos, it added.

Meanwhile, Indian Defence Ministry said that the Indian Navy has commenced rapid preparations to deploy Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations to support Myanmar in response to the devastating flash floods caused by Typhoon Yagi that originated from the South China Sea.

According to media reports, more than 350 people were killed, hundreds others injured and dozens are missing across Vietnam, Lao, Myanmar and Thailand. (end)

