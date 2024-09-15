Amir, President Of Azerbaijan Exchange Congratulations On 30Th Anniversary Of Establishing Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Ilham Aliyev exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of establishing relations between the two friendly countries, which falls on September 2024.

In the two exchanged congratulations cables on this occasion, HH the Amir and HE the President of Azerbaijan voiced their satisfaction with the level of the close relations between the two countries over the past decades. They also emphasized their joint determination to support and consolidate those relations in various fields for the good of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

