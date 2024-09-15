King Congratulates Arab, Islamic Nations On Prophet Muhammad's Birthday
Date
9/15/2024 2:59:07 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 15 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah on Sunday commemorated the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, which falls on Monday, via a post on his official X account.
"On the anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind, the Prophet Muhammad, we ask God Almighty to grant goodness and tranquility to the Arab and Islamic nations," His Majesty said in his post.
MENAFN15092024000117011021ID1108675789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.