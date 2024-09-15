Royal Decree Appoints Batayneh As Director Of Office Of His Majesty
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 15 (Petra) A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Alaa Batayneh as director of the Office of His Majesty, as of 15 September 2024.
