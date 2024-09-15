King Accepts Resignation Of Khasawneh's Cabinet, Entrusts It To Continue As Caretaker Government

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 15 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday accepted the resignation of Bisher Khasawneh's Cabinet.His Majesty sent a letter to Khasawneh, in reply to his letter of resignation. Following is the translation of the King's letter:"In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,Your Excellency Dr. Bisher Khasawneh,Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you,I extend to you and your fellow ministers my greetings of pride and appreciation for your service to our beloved Jordan.As the Cabinet has submitted its resignation, I thank you and your ministerial team for your efforts and keenness to carry out your duties throughout your service.You were tasked with leading the Government during the years of the COVID pandemic, which left severe repercussions on the national economy. Our greatest concern was the safety of our citizens, and that our health sector would remain, as always, effective and cohesive, providing the best services to the public. The Government has worked to complete national efforts in this area.The Government was also able to absorb the inflationary impact of global economic developments over the past several years and protect citizens from their difficult ramifications, adopting a prudent financial policy that maintained financial stability to function as a sound basis for development.These circumstances did not deter us from moving forward in launching modernisation across the political, economic, and administrative tracks, and the Government and the committees formed for this purpose played a key role in putting it into action. Modernisation is the state's project at the beginning of its second centennial, and we are determined to continue implementing it, to serve Jordan and the Jordanian people.The Government fulfilled its national responsibility in adopting the legislation endorsed by the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System, under which the most recent parliamentary elections were held. The Government also prepared the executive programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision, and began implementing the roadmap for modernising the public sector.I appreciate your Cabinet's efforts in achieving tangible progress in several vital projects, including taking steps to develop public transportation by completing the project to connect Amman and Zarqa, in addition to concluding memoranda of understanding for the railway project, taking the necessary measures to implement the National Water Conveyance Project, and facilitating the launch of the 5G telecom services.As I accept your resignation, I entrust you and the Cabinet to continue as caretaker Government, until the new Cabinet is formed and commences work.My sincere thanks and appreciation to you and your fellow ministers, and you will remain a source of trust. May God Almighty protect you.Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.Your brother,Abdullah II ibn Al HusseinAmman, 15 September 2024"In his resignation letter, Khasawneh thanked His Majesty for entrusting him with the responsibility of government, outlining his Cabinet's achievements since his designation in 2020.The outgoing prime minister said his government came at an exceptional time as the COVID pandemic had overtaken the world, noting that the Cabinet took action to bolster the healthcare sector and mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.Khasawneh highlighted his government's handling of various economic reform programmes and its efforts to create job opportunities, noting its measures to restructure the energy sector.He referred to his Cabinet's role in seeing through key milestones within the modernisation effort across its political, economic, and administrative tracks.Khasawneh pointed to a number of mega projects that the government took action to move forward, in sectors such as transportation, water, energy security, investment, and telecom.He underscored the government's efforts to support the Independent Election Commission in holding the recent parliamentary elections.Khasawneh also noted the government's role in supporting the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank through diplomatic and humanitarian means.