Moehe Holds Workshop On Government School Programs, Activities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised a virtual on school programs and activities at various educational levels via the 'Teams' application.

The workshop targeted school principles, academic deputies, administrators, and supervisors of school activities at various educational levels, with the aim of familiarizing them with the mechanisms for implementing student programs and activities in government and providing support in an appropriate educational environment.

The workshop presenters reviewed the most important tasks carried out by MoEHE in organizing and planning programs and activities, and ways to achieve balance between various educational activities, in addition to the regulations and rules that must be followed in order to ensure the smooth running of work, and to benefit from electronic services through the ministry's website.

They also explained the selection of required activities within the semester, the specialists' tasks, additional request, valuable activities, the state agencies and institutions contributing to the programs, and the models and policies of the programs department, which constitute a qualitative shift in managing tasks in the school environment.

The programs and activities in government schools provide teachers and supervisors with the opportunity to discover the literary, scientific and artistic talents of students, and work to develop their skills, help them solve behavioral and psychological problems, strengthen their personalities and enhance the spirit of cooperation among all students.



