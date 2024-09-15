عربي


Amir Receives Verbal Message From Djibouti President

9/15/2024 2:04:00 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Sunday received a verbal message from the President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common interest.
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed conveyed the message, during His Highness the Amir's meeting with him at his Amiri Diwan office on Sunday.

Gulf Times

