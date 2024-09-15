England, Australia Share Honours As Third T20I Washed Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Sep 15 (IANS) The third T20I match of the series between England and Australia at Old Trafford here was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of inclement weather as the three-match series ended 1-1 here on Sunday.

Rain lashed the ground since early afternoon and the match officials took regular stock of the situation but the match could not be started and was finally abandoned late in the afternoon local time.

A decent crowd was expected at the Old Trafford but not a lot reached the as it started as a pretty dank and damp day in Manchester and things remained the same till the evening when the game was eventually called off.

With this, the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw after England had levelled the series two days ago with a superb run chase in Cardiff, led by Liam Livingstone. Australia had opened their campaign on the tour with a 28-run win before England bagged the next match with a three-wicket victory.

The focus now shifts to the five-match ODI series with England going in with Harry Brook as the stand-in captain. Livingstone, who was England's star campaigner in the T2oI series returns to the England squad and will be hoping to make an impact.

The first ODI will be played on September 19 at Nottingham with subsequent matches in Leeds (Sep 21), Chester-Le-Street (Sep 24), the Lord's (Sep 27) and Bristol (Sep 29).