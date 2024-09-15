MEXC First To Launch CATI Spot And Futures Trading. Share A Prize Pool Of 1,000,000 CATI And 80,000 USDT In Futures Bonuses!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC is excited to announce the launch of its Catizen (CATI) Spot and Futures trading. Share a Prize Pool of 1,000,000 CATI and 80,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses!

Initial Listing Time

CATI/USDT Spot Trading: Sep 20, 2024, 10AM UTC CATI/USDT Futures Trading: Sep 20, 2024, 10:20AM UTC





What is Catizen (CATI)? Catizen (CATI) is a successful Telegram mini app, quickly gaining 34 million users and becoming the top-earning app with 800,000 paid subscribers and an average revenue of $33 per user. Players can start the game directly from chat, combining cats in their virtual café to level up. Catizen blends traditional gameplay with strategic gamification and Play-to-Airdrop features, offering a unique Web3 experience with rewards. Hop On the MEXC CATI Treasure Express and Take Home Your Rewards!

Eligible for Event & Time Total Prize Pool How to Participate

New User Registration

Deposit & Trade to Earn

Sep 15 10:00 -Oct 1 10:00 UTC



700,000 CATI + 70,000 USDT

Deposit to Qualify: Deposit 300 CATI or 100 USDT to get started. Complete Either a Trading Task or Both!

Spot: Trade $100 USDT worth of CATI and earn 50 CATI Futures: Trade $100 USDT worth of CATI and earn 50 CATI +10 USDT Bonuses * Registration at the start of the event is required to participate.

All Registered Users



Refer Friends

Sep 15 10:00 -Oct 1 10:00 UTC



300,000 CATI New users referred by MEXC users will be eligible for a 50 CATI airdrop reward, as long as they have completed Deposit & Trade to Earn Each user can earn up to 500 CATI rewards * Registration of new users at the start of the event is required to participate.

The Perpetual Futures Trading Competition

Sep 20 10:20 -Sep 25 10:30 UTC

10,000 USDT

CATI/USDT Perpetual Contract and accumulate a trading volume ≥ 30,000 USDT Trading Volume Ranked Top 200 *No registration is required.

Reward Distribution: All rewards will be distributed before Oct 10, 2024 10AM UTC



About MEXC

MEXC has earned 5 World-Leading Advantages . Now it is proud to offer all users a compelling value proposition that includes: Lowest Trading Fees, Most Hot Token , Best Trading Liquidty, Highest APY by MX Airdrop and Lowest Withdrawl Fees.

"We believe in the power of community. With over 10 million MEXCers standing with us, each one of you matters, ” said Tracy, COO of MEXC.“As we move forward, our mission remains clear: to deliver unparalleled value and service, ensuring that we remains the top choice for traders worldwide.”

This month, MEXC is honored to be recognized by Simplicity Group , following their comprehensive analysis of over 4,800 data points on token performance post-listing on major centralized exchanges. This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering dedication to providing a transparent, efficient, and user-centric trading environment.

