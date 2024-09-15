Assam CM Lauds Administration For Smooth Conduct Of Recruitment Exam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday appreciated the efforts of the state administration for the smooth conduct of the government's one of the largest direct recruitment examinations where more than 11 lakh applicants appeared.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "The first ADRE exam has concluded peacefully. My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues. I once again assure our younger generation that transparency will remain our hallmark when it comes to government recruitment."

The state government adopted a slew of measures, including shutting down the internet on Sunday for three hours to conduct a free and fair examination process.

A senior official said: "A total of 11,23,204 candidates applied for the class III level government posts. We set up 2,305 centres in different corners of the state for the examinations."

He asserted that the examinations were conducted without any difficulties and the entire examination process was peaceful across the state.

"The proper arrangements were put in place so that the candidates do not face any hardship in taking the examinations," he added.

Meanwhile, an official notification by the administration on Saturday night mentioned that despite the state government's necessary steps to conduct free and fair examination, it was observed on many such earlier occasions that "in our state as well as in other states that some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Telegram and YouTube etc., which are based on internet/Wi-Fi connectivity".

According to the official statement, there also existed a substantial apprehension that the anti-social elements or the organised groups shall try to take advantage of the situation by resorting to rumour-mongering through social media and may try to destabilise the process of examination.

"Some may even try to sell fake question papers using different social media platforms," the statement further read.