Happy Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Eid Mubarak Whatapp Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Milad-un-Nabi 2024 wishes: The Islamic festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi , also known as Eid-e-Milad or Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. It is important to note that Prophet, the founder of Islam and the proclaimer of the Quran, died on the same day.

The celebration occurs during Rabi' al-Awwal, the 12th day of the third month in the Islamic calendar . This year, Milad-un-Nabi will be observed from the evening of September 15 to September 16, 2024.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings and images to share with your friends and family to celebrate Milad-Un-Nabi 2024.



Eid Mubarak Al Milad Un Nabi!

Have a blessed time! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

I hope you have a blessed life on the Prophet's birth anniversary.

Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, filled with love and blessings. May your prayers be answered on this day. May the light of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi brighten your life and fill it with endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!



May Allah's blessings shower upon you on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak to your and your family!

Wishing you and your family a very happy and peaceful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi!

May this blessed Milad un Nabi ease your hardships, bring you success, and fill your heart with contentment.

Have a wonderful celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Wishing you and your family a Happy Eid Mubarak 2024!

I hope this Milad-Un-Nabi fills you with happiness and tranquility.

On this sacred day, may we follow the path of kindness and humility, as taught by the Prophet. Eid Mubarak to everyone! Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah's FPJgrace always be with you!

Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: WhatsApp wishes



Wishing everyone a joyous Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi filled with love, unity, and grace.

Wishing you peace and happiness on this blessed occasion ofEid Miladun Nabi.

Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah's blessings be with you today and always!

Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! May this day be a reminder of the Prophet's message of peace, love and humility.

May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad guide us on the path of peace, love and compassion. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah's great blessings fill your life on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak Al Milad Un Nabi Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak to one and all!



On this auspicious day, I ask Allah to shower our hearts with kindness, patience, and love. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

May Allah bless my dear ones with happiness, serenity, and success on this sacred occasion of Milad un Nabi.

On this Mawlid al-Nabi, may the Prophet's love and blessings bring peace and happiness

As we mark the Prophet's birth anniversary, I pray for a life full of peace, love, and happiness for you. Mawlid al-Nabi Mubarak! into your life. Wishing you a blessed celebration!

May his teachings illuminate your path with righteousness and joy.

On this sacred day, may the light of the Prophet's wisdom guide your heart to peace and fulfillment. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

May the celebration of Milad-Un-Nabi bring joy, tranquility, and countless blessings into your life.

May the Prophet's teachings lead you in the correct direction at all times and provide you with guidance throughout your life. A very blessed Mawlid al-Nabi to you.

Let's celebrate the birth of the Prophet by spreading kindness and love. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

May this blessed Milad un Nabi ease your hardships, bring you success, and fill your heart with contentment.

May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family, filling your life with peace and prosperity this Eid Milad un Nabi.

On this holy day, may your heart be filled with love and your home with blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

On this blessed day, may your life be filled with happiness, success, and love. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May this Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi bring joy to your heart and peace to your home. May the Prophet's teachings inspire us to lead a life filled with compassion, empathy and understanding. Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi!



The greatest struggle is to battle your own soul, to fight the evil within yourself – Prophet Muhammad

When a thing disturbs the peace of your heart, give it up – Prophet Muhammad

The best among you is the one who doesn't harm others – Prophet Muhammad

The best among you are those who have the best manners and character – Prophet Muhammad Be kind, for whenever kindness becomes part of something, it beautifies it. Whenever it is taken from something, it leaves it tarnished– Prophet Muhammad

