Hindus For Donald Trump? Far-Right Groups Back Ex-US President, Say Kamala Harris 'Might Put In Liberal Wolves'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald appears to have garnered the support of several Hindu groups as the US Presidential draw near. The former POTUS shared a supportive message from the American Hindu Coalition in Georgia amid growing concerns about the swing state. Another far-right grassroots organisation named Hindus for America First also endorsed Trump last week and announced plans to launch a campaign against Harris in several key battleground states.

“There is no place for hate or division in our pursuit of Making America Great Again. We will continue to move forward together, standing united in our goal to build a strong, secure, and prosperous America for all of our citizens – and we will never be deterred by those who seek to sow discord among us or divide from within,” read an excerpt from the American Hindu Coalition post shared by Trump.

Georgia and North Carolina have emerged as crucial swing states that could make or break the US presidential election results in recent weeks. Both states have a large Indian American and Hindu population and had appeared firmly Republican until Kamala Harris entered the fray.

| Why Pope Francis rejected both Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as 'against life'

The Georgia chapter of the 'nonpartisan advocacy group' has however voiced concern about the views of far-right political activist Laura Loomer.

The conspiracy theorist - who once described herself as a self as a 'proud Islamophobe' - has repeatedly made headlines as she travels with Trump in recent days. Loomer had sparked fierce blowback last week after she claimed on X that“the White House will smell like curry and White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center” if Kamala Harris won the elections.

“President Trump and his dedicated allies - such as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene - have worked tirelessly to build a future where every American can thrive ... recent statements that attempt to divide our community along racial or ethnic lines, specifically those made by Laura Loomer, are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of this movement or the America we seek to build,” the Georgia Chapter of the American Hindu Coalition said in a recent statement provided to NBC News.

| 'No deal with non-Hindus': BJP's Nitesh ​Rane stirs controversy with his oath

Hindus for America First has also backed Trump - highlighting his support for India and his 'strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. Utsav Sanduja - the chairman and founder of the group - also lauded the former POTUS for his“commitment to defense projects have been beneficial for India's strategic position against China”.

(With inputs from agencies)