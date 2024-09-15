Formula 2 Teams' Main Race Concludes At Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The main race of the Formula 2 teams at the Azerbaijan Grand
Prix has concluded, Azernews reports.
During the race, drivers completed 29 laps.
In a competition involving 11 teams, Richard Verschoor from the
"Trident" team achieved the best result.
It is worth noting that the winner of the Formula 1 race will
also be determined today.
