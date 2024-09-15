Summer Of 2024 Is Hottest On Record Globally
The summer of 2024 has set several records, becoming the hottest
season ever recorded, Azernews reports, citing
latest monthly "Copernicus" bulletin from the European Union's
Climate Change Monitoring Service.
The extreme heat observed during the summer of 2024 has
surpassed even the hottest year on record, 2023.
The bulletin notes that the last three months of 2024 saw the
hottest June and August ever recorded, the hottest day, and the
warmest boreal summer. This string of record temperatures increases
the likelihood that 2024 will be the hottest year on record.
Specifically, the average temperature for June, July, and August in
the Northern Hemisphere was 16.8°C, compared to 16.5°C during the
summer of 2023.
Additionally, the average global temperature over the past 12
months (from September 2023 to August 2024) has been at a record
high compared to any annual period, and is 0.76°C above the average
for 1991-2020.
