Libya Floods Claim 2 Lives, Others Injured - Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed and 33 others due to heavy rains in Sebha, southern Libya, late Saturday; destroying houses and causing water and power cuts, said Sebha Municipal Council on Sunday.

In a statement, the Council urged paramedics to head to Sebha Medical Center to assist with rescue efforts and treat emergency cases, as and security personnel began rescuing families. The Council called on all to follow safety instructions to avoid further incidents.

It also announced earlier that two people died due to electric shock and others injured as a result of collapsing and destructions of neighborhoods.

The Government warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in southern Libya over the weekend, which could lead to river flows and flooding.

The heavy rains and flood hit the country as it began earlier commemorating the first anniversary of mourning Derna flood victims, which lefts thousands dead, injured, or missing. (end)

sbm







