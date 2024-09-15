Libya Floods Claim 2 Lives, Others Injured - Council
Date
9/15/2024 10:04:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TUNIS, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed and 33 others injured due to heavy rains in Sebha, southern Libya, late Saturday; destroying houses and causing water and power cuts, said Sebha Municipal Council on Sunday.
In a statement, the Council urged paramedics to head to Sebha Medical Center to assist with rescue efforts and treat emergency cases, as armed forces and security personnel began rescuing families. The Council called on all citizen to follow safety instructions to avoid further incidents.
It also announced earlier that two people died due to electric shock and others injured as a result of collapsing and destructions of neighborhoods.
The Government warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in southern Libya over the weekend, which could lead to river flows and flooding.
The heavy rains and flood hit the country as it began earlier commemorating the first anniversary of mourning Derna flood victims, which lefts thousands dead, injured, or missing. (end)
sbm
MENAFN15092024000071011013ID1108675588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.