Civil Service, Government Development Bureau Launches First Session Of 'Sadara' Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Development Bureau launched the first session of the 'Sadara' program, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the of Justice, and the Qatar Finance and Business Academy.

The launch of the first session of the program was announced at a ceremony held today attended by the of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, who inaugurated the program.

In her opening speech, Acting Director of the Institute of Public Administration Maha Masoud Al Marri stated that the Sadara program reflects continuous efforts to study the Qatari labor market and determine its needs for trained and qualified national competencies in the field of drafting legislation and analyzing policies in the legal departments of government agencies.

The program was designed in collaboration with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Justice, and Qatar Finance and Business Academy. Its first session will begin today and continue until November 28, 2024, with the participation of 35 trainees,

including 30 government employees and 5 new graduates, she added

She explained that the program aims to develop the Qatari youth's capabilities in policy analysis and drafting legislation within government legal departments in accordance with the country's laws, in addition to developing the skills of people with promising talents who are seeking job opportunities in the field of law.

Al Marri pointed out that the Sadara program includes training modules on the legal foundations and principles in the Qatari system, drafting legislative instruments and the most important characteristics of modern Qatari legislation, legal oversight in drafting legislation, publishing, enforcement and expiry of legislation, and measuring the legislative impact in the Qatari system, in addition to practical workshops in the Legislation and Policy Laboratory, and it will conclude with a training module to be held during a trip to Singapore to learn about the drafting of legislation there.

It is worth noting that the 'Sadara' program comes within the framework of the efforts of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau in supporting the process of job localization in the legal affairs departments in the country, as well as empowering and training Qatari competencies in a way that ensures that the needs of government agencies for competencies are fulfilled, as well as contributing to providing a qualified workforce in order to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.