Coercive Interrogation Expert Brian Leslie Soon To Launch New Podcast 'Convicted: Inside The Investigation'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Leslie Testifying at the Suppression Hearing -

Suppression Hearing

Brian Leslie, a nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogations and former Chief of Police, is set to launch his groundbreaking new podcast

- Brian LeslieNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Leslie, a nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogations and former Chief of Police, is set to launch his groundbreaking new podcast titled "Convicted: Inside The Investigation." This compelling series promises to delve into the often murky waters of criminal justice, exploring how individuals can find themselves wrongfully convicted without any concrete evidence. Through candid discussions and real-life case analyses, Brian Leslie will illuminate the psychological tactics employed during interrogations that prioritize securing convictions over uncovering the truth. With a wealth of experience from both law enforcement, he aims to shed light on systemic flaws within interrogation practices that leave innocent lives hanging in the balance. Each episode invites listeners to rethink their understanding of guilt and innocence while revealing startling truths about an investigation process fraught with potential for manipulation. Brian Leslie says, " I think people need the inside information in a system stacked against accused persons." Prepare for an eye-opening exploration as Brian Leslie navigates this complex web where justice sometimes falters. Stay tuned for what promises to be an informative yet thought-provoking auditory journey into the heart of investigative methods gone awry.About Brian LeslieBrian Leslie, a nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogation and interview techniques, brings over 14 years of distinguished law enforcement experience to the forefront of contemporary investigative practices. With a rich background that encompasses major case investigations and specialized training, Mr. Leslie's expertise is further amplified by his tenure as Chief of Police, where he honed unique methodologies that have transformed traditional approaches to suspect questioning. His exceptional proficiency has earned him respect across various judicial landscapes; Mr. Leslie has been qualified and testified as an expert witness in Federal, State, and Military Courts throughout the United States. Through innovative strategies grounded in psychological principles and ethical considerations, Brian Leslie continues to influence how law enforcement agencies navigate complex investigative challenges while ensuring integrity within the criminal justice system.Contact InformationBrian Leslie1-888-400-1309...

Brian Leslie

Criminal Case Experts Inc.

+1 888-400-1309

...

Suppression Hearing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.