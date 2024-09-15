Most Electricity In Ukraine Produced Without Carbon Emissions Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is significantly ahead of many European countries in terms of its share of decarbonized energy, with most of Ukrainian electricity being produced without carbon dioxide emissions.

Ukrainian German Galushchenko said this at the Yalta European Strategy forum, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Energy .

"Today, most of the electricity in the country is produced without carbon dioxide emissions. This indicator exceeds the results of many European states and demonstrates Ukraine's significant step in the direction of 'green' transformation," Galushchenko said.

He stressed that the war had adjusted the country's energy transformation plans and prompted quicker action. Despite the challenges of wartime, Ukraine continues to move towards "green" energy and actively implements technologies that will help make the country more energy independent.

"We have to take very quickly the steps that other countries have taken in peacetime for years or even decades. And I am absolutely sure that we will be able to do it," Galushchenko said.

Photo: gov