Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Nicaragua
9/15/2024 9:15:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated
Nicaragua, on the occasion of National Day of Nicaragua,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
ministry on its official "X" account.
"Warm congratulations and best wishes to Nicaragua and its
people on the occasion of their National Day!" the post reads.
