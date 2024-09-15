(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Celebrating the Vibrant Legacy and Diversity of South Indian Cinema in the Remarkable City of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is gearing up for an unforgettable cinematic celebration as some of the most iconic names in South Indian cinema descend on its shores for IIFA Utsavam 2024. On September 27th, 2024, the stars of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema will take the stage to celebrate their industry’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and its global impact. IIFA Utsavam promises to be an unmissable spectacle, honouring the diversity, creativity, and brilliance of the South Indian film industry. The evening will be a grand showcase of talent and cinematic excellence, featuring the luminaries of South Indian cinema, who have brought to life some of the most iconic films in recent memory. Representing not just regional cinema, but also the rich cultural tapestry that has captivated audiences across the globe.

In addition to the impressive roster of hosts and performers poised to electrify the global stage with their dynamic presence and captivating performances at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, IIFA Utsavam will showcase an illustrious assembly of South Indian cinema’s finest talents:

Leading this monumental celebration will be Megastar Chiranjeevi, recipient of the prestigious civilian honour bestowed by the Government of India, Padma Vibhushan, the extraordinaire supreme hero and Megastar of South Indian Cinema, Chiranjeevi to be honoured with IIFA Utsavam Special Honor for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’.

The "Mega Power Star" Ram Charan is set to attend IIFA Utsavam, adding star power and excitement to the prestigious celebration of South Indian cinema. Known for his phenomenal performances and massive fan following, his presence will undoubtedly elevate the event’s grandeur, making it an unforgettable occasion for fans and industry alike.

Global superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to grace IIFA Utsavam with her unrivaled charm and international acclaim. Celebrated for her extraordinary beauty, exceptional acting prowess, and influential presence both in Indian cinema and on the world stage, her attendance brings unparalleled prestige to the event. As a global icon renowned for her stellar roles across Indian and international films, Aishwarya's presence promises to elevate the occasion to new heights, making it a highly anticipated and unforgettable highlight for fans and the film industry alike.

Joining the stellar lineup at IIFA Utsavam is the sensational Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South Indian cinema's most beloved and versatile actresses. Known for her powerful performances across Telugu and Tamil films, Samantha has captivated audiences with her exceptional talent, charm, and grace. From winning multiple prestigious awards to delivering iconic roles, she has firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Her presence at IIFA Utsavam promises to elevate the event further, making it an grand occasion for fans and cinema lovers alike.

Suhasini Maniratnam, another prominent figure, and a celebrated actress and director, whose work has consistently championed women's empowerment and innovative storytelling, will be attending IIFA Utsavam.

The visionary filmmaker, Mani Ratnam, whose work has redefined Indian cinema time and again. Known for his masterful storytelling and ability to bring out deeply nuanced performances, Mani Ratnam is a legend in his own right. From Roja to Ponniyin Selvan, his films have transcended boundaries, both geographically and thematically, and have become milestones in the history of cinema. His presence at IIFA Utsavam 2024, alongside the cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan, will be a powerful testament to his enduring influence.

Veteran actor and Telugu cinema icon Nandamuri Balakrishna will grace IIFA Utsavam, lending prestige to the celebration of South Indian cinema. With his illustrious career and rich legacy in the industry, Balakrishna's presence adds a touch of grandeur to the event, making it an exciting occasion for both fans and fellow filmmakers.

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan will grace IIFA Utsavam with his presence, adding immense significance to the celebration of South Indian cinema. With a career spanning six decades and a lasting impact on the industry, his participation is sure to inspire and elevate the event’s grandeur.

Joining him will be A.R. Rahman, the musical genius who has scored the soundtrack of our lives with his soul-stirring compositions. At IIFA Utsavam 2024, Rahman’s presence is sure to elevate the event with his legendary contributions to the world of music and film.

Known for his ground-breaking contributions to sound in filmmaking, award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty will attend IIFA Utsavam, adding his global acclaim and expertise to the celebration of South Indian cinema.

Rishab Shetty, the acclaimed Indian actor, film director, and producer known for his work in Kannada cinema, will be attending IIFA Utsavam. His participation brings added prestige to the event, highlighting his significant contributions to the industry and adding excitement for fans and fellow filmmakers.

The phenomenal Chiyaan Vikram, a powerhouse performer known for his incredible versatility and dedication to his craft, will also grace the occasion. Vikram has redefined South Indian cinema with his transformative performances, creating unforgettable characters that resonate deeply with audiences. His larger-than-life roles and captivating screen presence make him a true icon of Indian cinema.

The unmissable Siva Karthikeyan, known for his charisma, wit, and undeniable screen presence, is set to make waves with his participation. A modern-day superstar with an unparalleled ability to connect with audiences, Siva Karthikeyan’s journey from a television host to one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema is an inspiring story in itself.

Simbu (STR), one of the most dynamic and multi-talented stars in South Indian cinema, will add his unique energy and flair to the event. As an actor, singer, and director, Simbu’s contributions to cinema have been diverse, and his star power continues to grow with each project.

Nivin Pauly, the celebrated actor known for his impactful roles in Malayalam cinema, will be attending IIFA Utsavam. His presence adds a touch of elegance to the event, celebrating his remarkable contributions to the industry and enhancing the excitement for both fans and fellow cinema enthusiasts.

Representing the behind-the-scenes brilliance will be the celebrated Ravi Varman, whose exceptional work as a cinematographer has brought to life some of the most visually stunning films in Indian cinema. His impeccable eye for detail and innovative techniques have made him one of the most sought-after cinematographers in the industry.

Also taking center stage will be Thota Tharani, the visionary art director whose breath-taking sets and design work have been instrumental in creating the grand, immersive worlds that audience’s fall in love with. His contributions to films like Ponniyin Selvan have been essential in elevating the film’s visual narrative.

Alongside Shiva, the CEO of Madras Talkies, and Nitya, who have been crucial in shaping the legacy of South Indian cinema, will represent the creative excellence and business acumen driving the industry forward at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Renowned filmmaker and actor S. J. Suryah will be attending IIFA Utsavam, bringing his dynamic presence to the celebration of South Indian cinema. Known for his impactful contributions both behind and in front of the camera, Suryah’s attendance adds an extra layer of excitement to the event, highlighting his versatile talent and influence in the industry.

The IIFA Utsavam is not just a celebration of cinema but a recognition of the diverse voices that shape the Indian film industry. This year’s IIFA Utsavam will honour talents across the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, bringing together cinema legends and rising stars under one roof. Audiences will witness a night of dazzling performances, powerful moments, and heartfelt tributes to the many who continue to shape the cinematic landscape of South India.

Prepare to be swept away by the magic of South Indian cinema at IIFA Utsavam 2024. Yas Island will transform into a vibrant haven of artistry, creativity, and stardom, as it hosts one of the biggest celebrations of Indian cinema. From the grandeur of the sets to the mesmerizing performances, this will be a night to remember, filled with unforgettable moments and milestones in the journey of South Indian cinema. A Cinematic Celebration Like No Other!





