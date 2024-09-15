SAIF Zone concludes fruitful participation in Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) September 15, 2024

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has successfully concluded its participation in the 70th edition of Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, which took place from September 9 to 13 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured over 1,100 exhibitors from more than 110 countries.

SAIF Zone’s delegation leveraged its participation in the trade fair to showcase the competitive advantages and privileges offered by the free zone’s Gold, Diamonds and Commodities Park to investors and gemstone traders looking to strengthen their presence in emerging markets and expand globally.

The delegation also highlighted Sharjah’s unique investment opportunities in the gems and jewelry sector, alongside its competitive advantages and services, including state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure and investment solutions that position the emirate as a preferred destination for a wide range of investments.

During the exhibition, HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, affirmed that SAIF Zone’s participation in Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is part of its broader strategy to attract global enterprises to establish operations in Sharjah, with a focus on the gold and jewelry sector.

He underscored the strategic advantages offered by SAIF Zone, including its prime location near Sharjah International Airport and proximity to key seaports, in addition to its advanced infrastructure and the numerous unique services and facilities offered to investors.

Al Mazrouei further noted that the Bangkok Gems served as an excellent platform for fostering business connections and promoting the vast investment opportunities available within the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

He added that SAIF Zone’s commitment to providing an ideal investment environment for investors reflects Sharjah's strategic vision to diversify its economy and develop new sectors that bolster the UAE’s economy and drive its sustainable growth. The gold and gems industry is a key focus area, with the free zone hosting regional hubs and headquarters of several leading global companies in this field.





