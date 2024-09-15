PUBG MOBILE LAUNCHES PLAY FOR GREEN, INVITING MILLIONS TO TAKE POSITIVE CLIMATE ACTION

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI, UAE – September 12th, 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has launched a new campaign called ‘Play For Green’. The campaign launches as part of Green Game Jam organised by Playing For The Planet, an initiative supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to support the planet in real action through games and raise awareness of environmental protection.

Featuring a new official map series, a new in-game event, multiple new challenges for players and exclusive themed rewards for them to earn, Play For Green aims to empower and mobilise the global PUBG MOBILE playerbase, facilitate the support of key real world conservation projects and showcase how we can come together to create a greener future. The campaign follows a recent global survey of PUBG MOBILE players which revealed that 88% of players polled are concerned about climate change and the effect this will have on their futures and 91% have already experienced the effects of climate change in their own country.*

The Ruins of Erangel

Created in collaboration with UCL professor Mark Maslin, PUBG MOBILE integrated climate related themes into the game, building a new official map series ‘The Ruins of Erangel’ in World of Wonder, reimagining the iconic heart of Erangel after 100 years of climate change.The Ruins of Erangel takes into account the current rate of climate change, according to relevant geographical data, and imagines the famous ‘Ruins’ area of Erangels. The research found that in 100 years, without intervention, our planet could suffer the same fate as The Ruins of Erangel, plagued by rampant sandstorms, drought, and a devastating depletion of tree and plant life.



The Ruins of Erangel: Sandstorm challenges players to gather essential medical packs and face off against one another in a high-stakes challenge of survival. As the impending sandstorm looms, players must carefully manage the timings of their healing to withstand the damage dealt by the storm.



The second map, the Ruins Of Erangel: Exploration offers a unique, narrative-driven experience designed to immerse players in a powerful story about the impact of climate change. This map takes players on a journey through a series of checkpoints, each unveiling a new chapter in the tale of Erangel's transformation. As PUBG MOBILE players advance through the map, text prompts appear at each checkpoint, guiding them through the landscape and deepening their understanding of the environmental challenges depicted.



Read the exclusive white paper of Prof. Mark Maslin’s research which informed the ‘Ruins of Erangel’ and provides 10 key ways individuals can also help support the planet here.



Run for Green

Through a special in-game event ‘Run for Green’, running from September 11th to September 24th, players will be able to help real-world environmental projects protect a total of equivalent to over 350,000 sq metres of ecologically vital land across Indonesia, Pakistan and Brazil. During the event, the sprint distance of players across PUBG MOBILE’s Classic modes will contribute towards server-wide milestones aiding projects across the world in protecting vital habitats and supporting Earth’s precious ecosystem.

● The Cerrado Biome Project in Brazil works to preserve one of the world’s most biodiverse savannahs by incentivizing landowners to conserve native vegetation, which plays a crucial role in carbon storage.

● In Indonesia, the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project protects one of the last wild populations of orangutans and involves local communities in sustainable practices to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

● Finally, in Pakistan, the Delta Blue Carbon – 1 Project focuses on regenerating mangroves in the Indus River Delta, enhancing community resilience against climate change while preventing biodiversity loss.



Through the ‘Run for Green’ in-game challenge, players will also unlock a series of items and in-game experiences including the special ‘Preservation Garden’ in Home mode featuring a series of beautiful plants and trees which are currently endangered. The ‘Preservation Garden’ aims to raise awareness of the importance of the world’s endangered flora and give them a digital home in PUBG MOBILE for players to learn more about them through interactive signs and enjoy their natural wonder.



World Of Wonder Green Creative Contest



To encourage players to envision a brighter future and engage with climate positive activities, several additional themed items including the majestic yet endangered California Redwood and Giant Baobab trees are also being added to World of Wonder mode. PUBG MOBILE is inviting its creators to continue the conversation around climate change by using the newly released ‘Ruins of Erangel’ template in World of Wonder mode, alongside these new items, to raise awareness of current or future issues, and to imagine a better tomorrow. The winning maps, judged by the PUBG MOBILE team, will be highlighted in World of Wonder and win their share of the $12,500 prize pool. Creators will be able to submit their entries from September 12th to September 25th. What’s more, if players collectively play the official Play for Green maps in World of Wonder and/or any creator map submitted in the World Of Wonder Green Creative Contest a total of over 10 Million times, PUBG MOBILE has pledged to double their real world action for the supported projects.



Global Action Challenge

Another exciting competition is being held on PUBG MOBILE’s official social channels. Running from September 17th until 30th, the PUBG MOBILE Global Action Challenge invites players to share photos or stories of local environmental initiatives they have either taken part in since the Play For Green Campaign launch or have signed up to, for a chance to win exclusive in-game items. To enter, players need to tag PUBG MOBILE’s official channel and include #PUBGMPlayforGreen, alongside details of the project and how their support will help the planet!

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games said: “Through the ‘Play For Green’ campaign, we’re using the power of gaming to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate change. With initiatives like the ‘Ruins of Erangel’ maps and the ‘Run for Green’ event, we’re not just creating immersive content for our players—we’re inspiring a global community to take real-world action. This is gaming with purpose, and PUBG MOBILE is proud to be at the forefront of this movement.”

Prof. Mark Maslin, Climatologist and professor at UCL said: “Climate change is not just a distant threat—it’s a reality that will impact every corner of our world. The ‘Play for Green’ campaign in PUBG MOBILE is a powerful tool for raising awareness, offering players a glimpse into a possible future shaped by climate change. By merging science with interactive storytelling, we’re helping to educate and engage a global audience in the fight to protect our planet.”

Sam Barrett, Co-founder Playing for the Planet and the United Nations Environment Programme’s Chief Youth, Education & Advocacy said: “The Green Game Jam 2024 is all about harnessing the unique power of gaming to inspire and encourage players to get their sleeves rolled up and take action themselves. Whether it is making a different choice of what to eat, how to travel or power your home or using our voice to speak out, people power has always played a role in making the world one we all want it to be. The Green Game Jam has been built as a sandbox for all studios to get players to consider how small actions can make a real difference. We look forward to seeing how PUBG MOBILE’s ‘Play for Green’ campaign inspires even more people to act.”







