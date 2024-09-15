Volar Air Mobility and Etihad Aviation Training LLC Sign MoU to Collaborate on Advanced Electric Aircraft Operations

(MENAFN- Emirates Angel)

Montreal, Canada – During the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) event in Montreal, Volar Air Mobility and Etihad Aviation Training LLC (EAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of advanced electric aircraft operations. The agreement aims to optimize the use of both parties’ capabilities and expertise through the exchange of information and joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest, advancing the UAE's aviation sector.



The MoU focuses on research and development (R&D) in electric aircraft operations, innovative sustainability projects, and regulatory engagement with UAE authorities. This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 agenda, promoting advanced air mobility solutions that contribute to the nation's sustainability goals.



Quotes from Leadership



Paolo La Cava, CEO of Etihad Aviation Training LLC, stated:

“This MOU underscores our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the aviation industry. Our partnership with Volar Air Mobility will enable us to explore new avenues for advanced electric aircraft operations, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future.”



Mr. Henry Hooi, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Holding Company, commented:

“We are excited to join forces with Etihad Aviation Training on this groundbreaking initiative. Together, we will not only explore new frontiers in advanced air mobility but also contribute to the UAE’s leadership in environmental sustainability and innovation.”



Mr. Saif Aldarmaki, Founding Partner of Volar Air Mobility Industries, expressed:

“This agreement with Etihad Aviation Training represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize air mobility. By working together, we will push the boundaries of what’s possible in electric aviation and pave the way for a greener, more efficient future.”



Mr. Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Volar Air Mobility Industries, added:

“The collaboration with EAT is a powerful example of how strategic partnerships can support the UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals. Through our combined efforts, we aim to drive the development of sustainable air mobility solutions that will benefit both the UAE and the global aviation community.”





MENAFN15092024006954014993ID1108675423